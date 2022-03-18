Phoenix police search for woman accused of stabbing mother while victim was driving

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman who is suspected of stabbing her mother multiple times on Wednesday while the victim was driving.

Police identified 27-year-old Brenda Villela on Thursday as the suspect.

The incident occurred about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday near Seventh Avenue and Broadway Road. According to police, the victim was driving when Villela stabbed her multiple times causing the vehicle to crash. Villela then fled the crash site on foot, police said.

The victim, who was only identified as the mother of the suspect, was transported to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, Sgt. Steve Reaume with the Phoenix Police Department said on Thursday.

Brenda Villela

Villela is described as a 5 feet tall and 155 pounds. She was last seen near the site of the crash, wearing a red and white jacket and pajama shorts, police said.

No further details were released and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. If tipsters would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash award, they can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police search for woman accused of stabbing mother