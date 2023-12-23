Phoenix police searching for shooter after man killed near 19th, Northern avenues

Phoenix police said they were searching for a person who fatally shot a 28-year-old man on Friday night near 19th and Northern avenues.

Officials said on Friday at about 9 p.m., Phoenix officers responded to a call about a fight at an apartment complex near 19th and Northern avenues. Police said while officers were at the complex, they heard gunshots.

When officers went to investigate, they found Quincy McMillon suffering from "an apparent gunshot wound," police said. Police said he was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officers were still investigating what led up to the shooting and were looking for the shooter, according to police.

People with information were encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Callers will remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Quincy McMillon killed in shooting at Phoenix apartment complex