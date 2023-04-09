Phoenix police searching for suspect in March light rail stabbing

Phoenix police are searching for a man wanted on suspicion of stabbing a passenger on the light rail before running off the train, according to a Silent Witness flyer.

The stabbing happened on March 25 on the light rail near 24th Street and E. Jefferson Street. A surveillance video from Silent Witness shows an unidentified man pushing a rider from behind before pulling a knife out and stabbing them.

The man was described as a 5-foot-9 Black male who weighed about 160 pounds. He is said to be around 25 years old and was wearing a black hoodie with the "PUMA" logo in white on the front at the time of the attack.

The man had a black mustache and a goatee with hair in braided rows. He wore black pants and white shoes along with the hoodie and was carrying a grey and black Adidas duffel bag as he stabbed the light rail passenger, according to a description provided by Silent Witness.

The unidentified man was last seen exiting the train at the 24th and Jefferson Streets stop before running east off the platform and changing directions to head southbound.

Investigators are seeking any information on the case and Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 in rewards for information that could lead to the arrest of the unidentified man.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

