Phoenix police seek 16-year-old suspect in fatal shooting of teenage McDonald's employee

Christopher Track.

The Phoenix Police Department on Friday identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage McDonald's employee as 16-year-old Christopher Track.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at the restaurant's 51st Avenue and Baseline Road location. Responding officers found the victim, later identified as 16-year-old Prince Nedd, with a gunshot wound inside the business.

Nedd died at the scene. Witnesses told officers he was in a fight with another male whom he may have known, police spokesperson Sgt. Vincent Cole said on Wednesday.

Police on Friday said Track was seen fleeing the area after the shooting and they were seeking the public's help in locating him.

Track was described as a 170-pound, 5-foot-11 white male with black hair. A vehicle description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Reach the reporter at bfrank@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8529. Follow her on Twitter @brieannafrank.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police seek teen suspected for fatal shooting in McDonald's