Phoenix police seek driver who fled scene of fatal hit-and-run

Phoenix police were investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead over the weekend.

Phoenix police arrived at 59th Avenue and Camelback Road around 9 p.m. Saturday to take over a fatal crash from Glendale police after officers found that the origins of the crash occurred in Phoenix.

Phoenix Vehicular Crimes Unit officers said they learned from a witness that a man was driving north on 59th Avenue and failed to stop for a red light at Camelback Road. As the driver went through the intersection, he hit the victim, who was in the crosswalk on the south side of Camelback, according to police.

Fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said that as the man continued to drive, he hit a westbound car with two women inside before crashing into a bus stop just north of Camelback on 59th Avenue.

The man was seen running from the scene while an adult female passenger stayed in the vehicle suffering from serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. She was taken to a hospital for further care.

Police said that detectives were actively looking for a suspect in the case. Anyone with information leading to an arrest was eligible to receive a cash reward by calling in an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

