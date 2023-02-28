Phoenix police seek information on deadly drive-by shooting

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the shooter involved in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning that left one man dead.

Sgt. Robert Scherer, a department spokesperson, said detectives are investigating the drive-by shooting, which occurred at a house party near 71st Drive and Lower Buckeye Road at around 3:05 a.m.

Scherer said 31-year-old Anthony Jones and another man were outside the home and got into an argument with people in a passing vehicle when someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking both men. Jones was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Another man, whom Scherer did not identify, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Scherer said police were still investigating the shooting and urged anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

