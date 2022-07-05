Phoenix police seek public's help to find vehicle connected to fatal shooting

Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

Phoenix police were asking for the public's help on Tuesday to find a vehicle believed to be driven by the suspects of a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday.

Two men and a woman were leaving a party around 6 a.m. near 35th and Campbell avenues when two suspects exited a vehicle and shot at one of them, according to police.

The vehicle driven by the suspects was a blue Nissan Maxima and it had the rear window and passenger side rear window shot out, according to police.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Jeret Perez-Garcia, 20, with a gunshot wound on the ground. He died at the scene.

The other man and the woman were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There were no suspects in custody as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to report anonymously can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police seek vehicle connected to fatal shooting

Recommended Stories