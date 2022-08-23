Phoenix police seek woman who hit Circle K employee with brick

Phoenix police are looking for a woman who they say struck a Circle K employee with a brick on Aug. 4 near Broadway Road and 32nd Street. The incident was captured on video.

Surveillance footage shared by police shows a woman entering the store and hitting the employee in the face with what police said was a brick. Another woman was seen walking into the store behind her.

The employee fell to the ground after being hit, the video shows. The woman assaulted the unidentified employee until they gave her the PIN number to the register, according to Phoenix police.

Moments later the video shows the two women exiting the store with items in their hands and pockets while the employee is still on the ground. The incident occurred around 2 a.m., according to police.

One of the women was identified and arrested, said Phoenix police.

The woman who hit the employee hasn't been identified. She was described by police as a woman about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a pink cheetah printed hoodie that says "WASHINGTON D.C." and multicolored pants with pink shoes and a black backpack.

