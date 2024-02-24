Phoenix police seeking driver of vehicle that hit 52-year-old woman, killing her

Authorities were looking for the person who on Wednesday night fatally struck a pedestrian in north Phoenix and fled.At about 9:35 p.m., Katherine Vittoria, 52, was hit by a 2004 Ford Explorer westbound on West Northern Avenue near North 33rd Avenue, according to Phoenix police and a Silent Witness flyer. Vittoria was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries, according to police. The Explorer had damage to the front left corner, including the driver's side headlight, the flyer mentioned.

A 2004 Ford Explorer is seen in this image. The Explorer was involved in a fatal Feb. 20, 2024 hit-and-run in north Phoenix where a woman was killed.

The flyer included a photo of the Explorer.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Anonymous tips may be made at silentwitness.org. The flyer advertised a $2,000 reward on the case.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police seeking driver of vehicle that hit 52-year-old woman