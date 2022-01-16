Phoenix police seeking information on man suspected of fatally shooting dog on walk

Ollie, a golden retriever, was shot and killed by a man while he was on a walk with his owner on Dec. 27, 2021.

A beloved golden retriever by the name of Ollie has finally been laid to rest — with a little help from the Phoenix Police Department.

Ollie's owner had taken her canine out for a walk at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 27 near 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road when an unidentified man shot and killed Ollie for growling at him, according to a tweet by the department.

The man apologized but quickly left the scene.

Heather Krimm, a detective with the Department, had Ollie cremated without any expense to his owner. Ollie was finally reunited with his owner.

Investigators were seeking information regarding the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Phoenix Police Department Detective Heather Krimm arranged to have Ollie cremated after he passed away free of charge.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police seek info on man who fatally shot golden retriever 'Ollie'