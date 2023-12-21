Phoenix police seeking shooter after man killed near I-17 and Thomas Road

A man was killed by an unknown shooter early Thursday morning in central Phoenix.

Just before 6 a.m., officers found an unidentified man in his early 60s with a gunshot wound after responding to a shooting near a restaurant at Black Canyon Highway and Thomas Road, according to Phoenix police. Firefighters took the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Witnesses told officers the man walked up to the establishment and said he had been shot, according to police. Officers found shooting evidence inside a room at a nearby hotel, police said.

As of Thursday afternoon, no suspects had been detained, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police seeking shooter after man killed near I-17, Thomas Road