Phoenix police seeking suspect in fatal shooting

Phoenix police were seeking information on a suspect in relation to the shooting death of a man on Sept. 24.

According to a press release, homicide detectives were searching for Ernesto Luna, 41, related to his involvement in the death of Hamzah Sirajaldin.

Police said that Luna shot Sirajaldin during a "dispute" near North Central Avenue and East Indian School Road at about 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 24. Police said Luna then fled the area following the shooting, and Sirajaldin later died from his injuries.

Luna was described as 5-foot-10, 250 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his chest and back.

Those with information on Luna's location are urged to call the Silent Witness line at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to submit an anonymous tip and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Information can also be submitted to on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org.

No other information had been released.

