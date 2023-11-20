A man was hospitalized on Monday after being shot by police in central Phoenix, police said in an early morning statement.

The incident took place near Thomas Road, between Interstate 17 and 27th Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the northeast corner of the intersection near a La Quinta Inn hotel between the highway and Thomas Road around 3 a.m., where they approached a man, police said.

Police said the man ran away from officers and then reached toward his waistband. One police officer then shot multiple rounds at the man, striking him at least once, police said.

It was not clear whether the suspect had a weapon with him.

The man had injuries that were not life-threatening, and he was being treated at a hospital, police said. He was expected to be booked into jail under multiple charges following his recovery.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said.

The area was expected to remain closed as police investigated, with no estimated time of reopening for the Interstate 17 on and off ramps at Thomas Road.

"It's going to be a long time," Sgt. Rob Scherer said during Monday's news briefing. "We ask for the patience of those in the neighborhood, we're going to lock down this area for a good amount of time."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police shoot, injure man near hotel at I-17 and Thomas Road