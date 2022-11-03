Phoenix police shoot, injure suspect near McDowell Road, 37th Avenue

A Phoenix police cruiser.

Traffic restrictions were in place near McDowell Road and 37th Avenue after police officers shot at a person on Wednesday, Phoenix police said.

Police released few details regarding the shooting, saying that all involved officers were uninjured and that the person who was shot was "down and receiving medical treatment."

We are responding to an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of 37th Ave. and McDowell. Suspect is down however scene remains active. pic.twitter.com/KSofUcfu2A — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 2, 2022

Police asked drivers to seek alternate routes in the area of 37th Avenue and McDowell Road while the scene remained active. No suspects were outstanding as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

