Phoenix police shoot and kill man accused of drinking and driving after struggle for gun

Phoenix police officers shot and killed a man who they allege was armed, drinking and driving in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Bell Road, after a caller described a truck driving erratically and swerving in the roadway. The caller also said that the driver was drinking what they believed to be alcohol and nearly hit a pedestrian.

While the caller spoke with police, they followed the vehicle and watched it pull into an apartment complex and back into a parking spot. Two officers responded to the complex and located the vehicle, police said.

While looking into the suspect vehicle, both officers saw a man reclined in the driver’s seat and a rifle near the center console area. Officers say they attempted to contact the man and get him out of the truck when they noticed a holstered handgun in the driver’s door pocket.

Seeing signs of intoxication, the officers began a DUI investigation outside of the truck. During the investigation, the man approached the open driver-side door and grabbed the holstered handgun from the door pocket. One of the officers grabbed ahold of the man and began struggling for control of the gun, police said.

The second officer saw the struggle over the gun and fired his gun at the man. Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and took the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

There were no other reported injuries during this incident.

