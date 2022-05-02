Phoenix police shoot man with a machete walking down 19th Avenue

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police say a man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting at noon on Sunday near 19th and Southern Avenues.

Officers from the South Mountain Precinct were in the parking lot of a gas station working on an unrelated matter when they were notified of a man with a machete in an open field to the south, police said.

According to Phoenix Police Department, officers spoke with the man and commanded him to drop the machete, as he walked eastbound in the field toward 19th Avenue.

Police continued to command the man to drop the machete as he walked southbound down 19th Avenue, in the road.

The man was shouting in Spanish and due to the language barrier, officers were unable to understand what he was saying.

There were vehicles driving by and pedestrians walking nearby on sidewalks, said Phoenix police.

While the man was in the middle lane of 19th Avenue, an officer with a stunbag shotgun approached him and gave him several warnings to drop the machete.

"The officer delivered several rounds from the stunbag which did not seem to affect the man," said Phoenix Police Department in a statement. "He continued to yell in Spanish while advancing towards the officer with the machete still in hand."

The officer switched to his handgun and fired at the man, striking him and "ending the threat," police said.

Police approached the man, removed the machete and began first aid.

Phoenix Fire Department responded and took over care of the man, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing. The man was not identified.

