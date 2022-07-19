A Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police shot a patient at a mental health facility in a Laveen neighborhood early Tuesday morning after the man, who police say was armed with a knife, made suicidal statements and threats toward staff.

Police reported officers were involved in a shooting near 111th Avenue and Camelback Road on Twitter.

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix police said the man also threatened to jump out of a window and cut himself.

Bower said responding officers tried communicating with the man when he pulled a knife from his pocket and approached the officers inside the house. Officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but the man ignored their commands and continued to approach them, he said.

One of the officers shot the man with a stun gun, but Bower said it proved ineffective as the man continued approaching the officers with the knife. At least one of the officers shot the man with their handgun, though it wasn't immediately clear how many officers were involved.

The officers rendered first-aid before the man was taken to a hospital where his condition remains unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bower said none of the officers or staff were injured during the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police shoot man at mental health facility in Laveen