Phoenix police start investigation into Ahwatukee shooting that leaves 1 dead

Phoenix Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 4438 East Dry Creek Road on Monday night.

Phoenix Police are investigating a homicide in Ahwatukee Monday night.

Officers received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday night about gunshots near 4438 East Dry Creek Road. Callers also mentioned a man laying in the roadway.

Officers found Anthony Covarrubias, 18, on the ground in the area. He was taken to a local hospital before dying due to the injuries.

Police did not provide information about potential suspects.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. If tipsters would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash award, they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigate after 1 dead in Ahwatukee shooting