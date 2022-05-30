Phoenix police: 'Suspect is down' in officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
Phoenix Police Department says that there was an officer-involved shooting in the area of 24th Street and Cactus Road on Sunday night.
A "suspect is down," according to officials.
Officials advise to expect traffic restrictions in the immediate area of the scene.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: 'Suspect is down' after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix