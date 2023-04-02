Phoenix police vehicle shot at in vehicle pursuit; 2 detained, 1 suspect at large

Phoenix police.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Phoenix officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near 7th Street and Victory Street where they were shot at multiple times, according to police.

It was unclear why officers were attempting to pull the vehicle over for. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department, the officers pursued the suspect car into the area near West Roeser Road and Central Avenue when the three occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Two of the three suspects were later detained, including one man and one male juvenile, police said. A third suspect remains outstanding as detectives continue to investigate, according to Bower.

No officers were injured during this incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police vehicle shot at in vehicle pursuit