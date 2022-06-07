Phoenix Police warn about parties promoted on social media following Saturday shooting

Phoenix police work the scene of a shooting on June 4, 2022, that took place overnight and left nine shot and at least one dead at North 10th Avenue and West Hatcher Road.

Following a mass shooting that killed one person and injured eight others at a strip mall early Saturday morning, Phoenix Police Department is warning people about attending parties "promoted on social media."

The shooting took place at a strip mall at about 1 a.m. in the area of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road after an altercation between multiple parties.

Police have not released details on what led to the shooting.

A 14-year-old girl died after being transported to a hospital. Two women face life threatening injuries, five men and a teenage boy face non-life-threatening injuries as of Monday.

Victims were born between 1998 and 2004, according to police

"Recent trends show these parties spring up on social media platforms within a few hours of the gatherings and create a series of concerns in our community," said Sgt. Philip Krynsky with Phoenix Police Department. "These gatherings have led to shootings, drug use, property damage and quality of life concerns for those living nearby."

As police investigators have received numerous tips and videos regarding the shooting, they are asking anyone with information to contact Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

"We are encouraging parents to be vigilant with your child's social media use and be aware of curfew laws for those who are underage," said Krynsky.

