Phoenix police working 'active scene' near 5th Street and Bethany Home Road

Phoenix police car

Phoenix police said they were working a "situation" near Fifth Street and Bethany Home Road Friday morning.

"Several businesses including a school have been asked to shelter in place while detectives conduct an investigation," Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower said in a statement.

The investigation prompted closures at Bethany Home Road between 7th Street and Central Avenue, with police advising those to stay out of the area.

Phoenix Police are actively investigating an incident in the area of 5th St and Bethany Home Rd causing road closures in the area until the conclusion of this investigation.



Phoenix Police are actively investigating an incident in the area of 5th St and Bethany Home Rd causing road closures in the area until the conclusion of this investigation.

No other information had been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police at 'active scene' near 5th Street, Bethany Home Road