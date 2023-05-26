Phoenix police working 'active scene' near 5th Street and Bethany Home Road

Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
Phoenix police said they were working a "situation" near Fifth Street and Bethany Home Road Friday morning.

"Several businesses including a school have been asked to shelter in place while detectives conduct an investigation," Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower said in a statement.

The investigation prompted closures at Bethany Home Road between 7th Street and Central Avenue, with police advising those to stay out of the area.

No other information had been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

