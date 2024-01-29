Phoenix received 80K blight complaints in 2 years. Here's why officials want more

Phoenix received nearly 80,000 blight complaints over the last two years, and the city's Neighborhood Services Department wants more.

Midtown, south and west Phoenix in Districts 4, 8 and 5 represented nearly half the total complaints, with a combined 38,240 cases. The issues ranged from trash to graffiti to overgrown vegetation. Districts 2 and 6 in northeast Phoenix and the Biltmore area saw the least complaints, while Districts 1, 3 and 7 were in the middle.

District 1 includes northwest Phoenix, District 3 is the Moon Valley area and District 7 includes parts of downtown and southwest Phoenix in the Estrella Mountain area.

Trash and debris rests near the sidewalk at 67th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

The ZIP codes 85033 in Maryvale, 85051 in the Alhambra area, and 85032 along State Route 51 between Thunderbird Road and Union Hills Drive had the most complaints, over 3,500 each.

Click here to view a map of Phoenix City Council districts.

The data is not reflective of actual city conditions, Neighborhood Services Director Spencer Self said. The fact that District 4 led in complaints doesn't necessarily mean it's the district with the most blight.

Instead, it's the district where residents complained the most. Through that lens, the data could indicate which district residents are the most civically connected and organized.

Trash is scattered between 22nd and 23rd Avenues and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.

Self said it's for that reason his department actually aims to increase blight complaints. His department believes certain parts of the city are underrepresented in the complaint data.

"We want complaints — not necessarily to result in more citations, but to result in better education, more focused education where we're seeing the issues," Self said.

He added that while residents tend to view violation notices as "the city is against me," Self hopes to change that response to recognize "it's really us reaching out our hands for partnership."

Self said the performance metrics his department strives to improve, for example, are compliance without a ticket, plus accomplishing compliance as quickly as possible.

"We don't necessarily want to end up with a citation; we want to end up with folks better understanding the rules that exist and how their property impacts their neighbors," Self said.

Trash litters the ground near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen.

Last year's data shows the city issued citations in fewer than 7% of cases, or roughly 5,300 times. Nearly 60% of cases were closed by coming into compliance, and in more than 20% of cases, the city found no violation.

The vast majority of remaining cases were closed for other reasons. Some cases were referred to other government agencies, some were closed because the address listed in the complaint was wrong.

In roughly 150 cases, the city had to take matters into its own hands to fix the problem.

Data suggest the city's effort to offer assistance, however, could be lacking.

Only 17 cases in 2023 were closed after hardship assistance was offered, data show. Ten of the cases were pending as individuals sought assistance.

When asked about that figure, Self said the city encourages residents to ask for assistance but that not all households qualify.

Peruse the data for yourself

Assistance available from the city

Compliance assistance program: for residents with smaller violations, like graffiti or trash. If the resident with a notice of violation is personally unable to fix the problem, the city can send volunteers to assist. Additionally, if residents want to get involved in neighborhood cleanup, they can register to volunteer.

Click here to register to volunteer with Phoenix's Neighborhood Services Department.

Hardship assistance program: for residents with bigger violations, such as a home with deteriorating conditions. The program provides home repair for foundational or electrical issues, revitalization to preserve affordable housing, lead removal and home weatherization.

Click here to see if your home qualifies for the assistance program.

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix zip codes with the most blight complaints and what it means