Phoenix residents can expect above-average temperatures, low chance of rain Saturday

Phoenix residents should anticipate slightly above-average temperatures during the day followed by near to below-average temperatures at night Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

NWS Phoenix predicts a high of 71 degrees and a low of 49 degrees in the Phoenix area Saturday.

There's also a less than 15% chance of light showers Saturday evening. However, NWS Phoenix meteorologist Matthew Hirsch assures metro Phoenix residents that they shouldn't have to prepare much for these potential showers, as the impact is expected to be low.

"There's a very slight chance there is a shower," Hirsch said. "More likely it will be sprinkles mainly north and west of Phoenix, closer to Prescott."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NWS Phoenix forecast higher than average temps, low chance for rain