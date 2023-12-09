Phoenix residents should expect cool morning temperatures, wind gusts on Saturday

Palm trees, the American flag, the Arizona State flag and an ASU flag move with the wind during a windy day in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 22, 2023.

Phoenix residents should expect cooler temperatures in the morning with possible wind gusts on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Phoenix.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix predicts partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 44 degrees in the low range and 65 to 68 degrees in the high range.

NWS Phoenix Meteorologist Jessica Leffel said that she expects the Phoenix area to be in the mid to low 40s before sunrise on Saturday morning.

NWS Phoenix has indicated the possibility of wind gusts in the Valley on Saturday. Leffel anticipates winds reaching speeds in the "teens," measured in miles per hour.

"We are expecting near that tighter pressure gradient will also be in place over the Phoenix metro area," Leffel said.

Leffel noted that the breeziness is expected to come in the morning and in the afternoon hours, but the wind will not be strong enough to become wind advisory criteria.

