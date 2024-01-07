Phoenix residents should expect light rain, wind gusts Sunday

Phoenix residents should expect minor rain and wind gusts throughout the day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

The metro Phoenix area will have a high of 51 degrees and a low of 32 degrees, the NWS said.

The NWS said that the Phoenix area is expected to have minor precipitation totals of 0-0.1 inch throughout the day with a 90% chance of precipitation before clearing out by the evening.

There will also be anticipated wind gusts with the west wind starting from 10-15 mph during the day and 5-15 mph at night, along with gusts as high as 20 mph throughout the day, the NWS said.

Arizona will also expect to see possible snowfall with snow showers likely before 4 p.m. in Flagstaff (Northern Arizona) and snow showers in Huachuca City (Southern Arizona) by 7 p.m.

For the first half of this week from Monday through Wednesday, Phoenix-area residents should expect widespread frost and calm wind, the NWS said.

Monday through Wednesday is expected to be sunny throughout the day and to get gradually warmer each day. Monday should see a high of 53 degrees with a low of 31 degrees. Tuesday is expected to have a high of 55 degrees and a low of 34 degrees and Wednesday a high of 58 degrees and a low of 36 degrees, according to the NWS said.

There will be a moderate freeze warning Monday and Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. that will cover portions of LaPaz, Maricopa, Gila and Pinal Counties. This will come with freezing temperatures with lows from the mid 20's to lower 30's, the NWS said.

The NWS said that the freeze warning will come with precautions. They advise that the freezing temperatures could cause damage to plants that are sensitive to the cold, and to check on neighbors with insufficient heating and make sure pets have a warm shelter.

NWS Phoenix meteorologist Mark O'Malley also advised to make sure that outdoor piping is secured as well during this warning.

"If you have any outdoor piping, you may want to protect that, it depends on your location or how cold it's going to get. Just be prepared for cold weather for the remainder of the week," O'Malley said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix to see rain, wind throughout the day in chilly Sunday forecast