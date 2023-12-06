Phoenix restaurant hit with 7 violations in latest inspections; others cited for sanitary practices

Maricopa County health inspectors cited three restaurants for 15 health violations during the week of Nov. 17. The violations ranged from an employee touching his face before handling food to sushi rice sitting out too long and having to be thrown away.

A priority violation is a major violation that directly contributes to an increased risk of foodborne illness or injury. If listed in inspection reports, remedies implemented during the inspection are noted.

During the week of Nov. 17, inspectors visited nearly 1,300 restaurants along with other food-serving facilities in hospitals, senior homes and schools. Nearly 200 restaurants received an "A" rating. See a sampling of the many restaurants that inspectors graded "A" at the end of this article.

7 violations

Sun Asian Kitchen, 2070 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix

An employee touched his face in the kitchen area and then proceeded to handle food. The person in charge instructed the employee to properly wash his hands.

A box of locus roots was on the floor below containers of raw chicken and other raw meats in the walk-in refrigerator. The box was relocated at the time of inspection.

A covered container of chicken was cooling in the walk-in refrigerator at 57 F. The cover was removed.

A pan of cooked chicken was sitting out by the grill area at 51 F. Other containers of chicken were at 66 F and 70 F. The cooked chicken was relocated to the walk-in refrigerator. The other containers of chicken were embargoed.

Sushi rice was sitting out at room temperature without any documentation on the available time as a control log. It was discarded.

The dishwasher was sanitizing at between 150 and 200 parts per million of bleach. Employees were told to use the three-compartment sink for washing, rinsing, and sanitizing dishes until the unit could be repaired to sanitize at 50 to 100 ppm bleach.

The spray nozzle for the pre-wash sink by the dishwasher was hanging below the flood rim of the sink. It was replaced with a shorter hose to prevent potential backflow.

4 violations

Angry Crab, 2740 S. Alma School Rd Suite 13, Mesa

An employee grabbed new gloves before washing their hands. Employee washed hands at time of inspection.

Two wells of gravy in the hot holding equipment holding were observed at 127 F-131 F. The gravy was discarded.

Overfilled portioned salads were at 52 F. The salads were placed in the walk-in fridge to cool.

The concentration of sanitizer in the three-compartment sink was above 500 parts per million. The sanitizer for use in food contact surfaces must be maintained between 150-400 ppm. The sanitizer was diluted to 200 ppm.

4 violations

The Kickin' Crab, 1840 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 5, Chandler

A kitchen employee prepared raw squid rings and shrimp for the fryer, and then prepared plates for service. The employee was asked to discard prepared plates, clean surfaces and wash hands before resuming work.

A cookline employee had barehanded contact with a customer who ordered crab legs for service. The crab legs were pulled from service and discarded.

Raw shrimp and raw clams were overcooked crawfish in the cookline make drawer. Kitchen staff were instructed to place cooked crawfish on top.

Liquid butter batch containers were under the hot holding table at a temperature of between 115 F-120 F. Cookline employee reheated the butter to 165 F.

Grade A restaurants

Phoenix

El Capri, 2135 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix

The Chill Spot, 10215 N. 28th Drive, Suite A, Phoenix

Tacos y Mariscos Topolobampo, 3108 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix

Uncle Bears Grill and Tap, 10625 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 150, Phoenix

Thunderbird Pho, 13236 N. Seventh St., Suite 1, Phoenix

Scottsdale

Tommy V's Urban Kitchen, 7303 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale

The Lunch Bag, 8989 E. Via Linda St., Suite 116, Scottsdale

Bottled Blonde, 7340 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Voila French Bistro, 10135 E. Via Linda, Suite C-120, Scottsdale

Bourbon & Bones, 4200 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

East Valley

Rili B's Taco Shop, 20870 E. Heritage Loop Road, Suite 100-1, Queen Creek

Yoko Fast Food, 1235 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 1, Mesa

Bourbon Jacks Bar & Grill, 11 W. Boston St., Suite 1, Chandler

Bikini Beans Espresso, 1420 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe

Native Grill and Wings, 4341 E. Baseline Road Suite 108, Gilbert

West Valley

Qorri's Restaurant, 651 W. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Mi Pueblito Mexican Food Restaurante, 6704 W. Bethany Home Road, Glendale

My Daddy's Bakery & Cafe, 11677 W. Bell Road, Suite 1, Surprise

Babbo Italian Eatery, 15705 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear

Coyote Cabaret, 13724 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale

Source: Maricopa County Environmental Services

