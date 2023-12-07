Phoenix to see cooler temperatures heading into the weekend

Temperatures in metro Phoenix were forecast to cool off on Thursday. after Phoenix experienced near-record high temperatures mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service forecast dry weather to continue, with 0% rain chances for the next several days, but temperatures are expected to continue cooling down into the weekend.

After an 80-degree day on Wednesday, Thursday was forecast to be slightly cooler at 77 degrees with a high of 53. As the weekend approaches. The normal high temperature for Arizona and Southeast California on Dec. 7 recorded by the weather service, was 67 degrees.

Phoenix experienced a record-warm fall in 2023, with an average high temperature of 80.8 degrees, according to the weather service.

Friday was forecast to have a high temperature of 72 degrees and a low of 50 degrees.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the metro Phoenix area was forecast to see an almost 14-degree difference in temperature.

Into the weekend, Phoenix will experience cooler temperatures. Saturday was forecast to have a high of 67 degrees while Sunday may be slightly warmer at 69 degrees. The weekend lows were expected to be in the 40s, according to the weather service.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cooler temperatures metro Phoenix heading into weekend