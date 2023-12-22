Phoenix sets daily heat record of 78 degrees on first day of winter

On the first day of winter, Phoenix broke the daily heat record for Dec. 21 with a high temperature of 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the original record was set in 1985 with a high of 77 degrees on Dec. 21. Phoenix broke that record by one degree.

"Despite it being the Winter Solstice and the shortest day of the year, Phoenix managed to reach a new record high temperature this afternoon," the National Weather Service said. "The high of 78 degrees so far breaks the previous record of 77 degrees last set in 1985."

