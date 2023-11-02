Phoenix settles police shooting claim brought by family of Ali Osman for $5.5M

Phoenix settled a legal claim brought by the family of the man police killed after he threw rocks at a patrol car for $5.5 million.

On Wednesday, without any discussion, the City Council voted 6-to-1 to approve the settlement. Councilmember Jim Waring opposed it.

Ali Osman's family filed an $85 million claim against Phoenix and its police department a year ago.

The claim said Osman's rights were violated, excessive force was used and the city was negligent in its hiring and training of officers.

"Mr. Osman was neither a threat of death nor of great bodily harm to the officers, nor was engaging in conduct that justified the extent of force used by the officers," the claim said.

In a police department video about the incident, police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower said officers ordered Osman to stop throwing rocks before they fired at him.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office investigated the shooting, but prosecutors decided not to file charges.

In July, Phoenix settled a legal claim with Lillian Cocreham, the mother of George and Emmett Cocreham. She had called 911 for help, and police fatally shot her sons. Police said one of the brothers was holding a rifle. That settlement was for $1 million.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix settles police shooting claim brought by family of Ali Osman