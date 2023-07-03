Phoenix settles police shooting lawsuit for $1 million with family of two brothers

Gavel in courtroom

The family of two brothers killed in a police shootout in 2020 has settled a lawsuit with Phoenix City Council for $1 million.

On Monday, councilmembers unanimously voted in favor of the settlement to the family of George and Emmett Cocreham. The settlement comes as the city awaits the U.S. Department of Justice to finish its investigation into the city’s police department, including it's use of force.

George and Emmett Cocreham died after police responded to a 911 call from Emmett Cocreham’s mother.She thought Emmett would hurt or kill her, according to a recording of the 911 call.

Police got to her house near 22nd Street and Indian School Road, and according to a critical incident briefing, they found Emmett and George arguing with each other. Since 2019, the Phoenix Police Department has produced critical response briefing videos with summaries of police shootings that include some bodycam footage, 911 calls and a narration of the events that led to the shooting.

In the critical incident briefing, police said George had a rifle and pointed it at Emmett when police fired. Both men were shot and killed. It was unclear who shot Emmett.

The original $12 million lawsuit filed in April 2021 claimed that George never fired a rifle and that it was later found inside the home, nowhere near either brother.

Police said evidence showed George fired the rifle in a critical incident briefing. The video from the body-worn camera does not clearly capture the men or a visible gun because of the distance and the fence obstructing the view.

The suit filed against the city, the police department, then police Chief Jerri Williams, and 16 other police officers, alleged that police failed to diffuse the situation or provide evidence that George fired his gun and ultimately shot the brothers without justification.

In the body-worn camera video, the brothers are heard and seen shouting at each other in the backyard of the house.

Police officers who were at a distance behind a fence loudly told one of them to drop a gun, and the two men went back inside the house through the backdoor.

Two minutes later, an officer with a rifle climbed onto the top of a police SUV and looked over the back fence and overgrown brush.

In that officer's body camera footage, Emmett walked up to the back door, and George opened the door from inside the house. The officer shouted, “he’s got the…” and then “Oh, oh,” before shooting at them from the top of the cruiser.

Police had responded to calls from the family before and, according to the lawsuit, had usually helped “defuse the disturbance” without force.

The suit claimed that officers at this call should have known from past experience that "restraint, calmness and patience would have brought the situation under control.”

In a previous report, a family member told The Arizona Republic they had lived in Arizona for six generations and had family that worked in public safety agencies.

According to an uncle, George and Emmett’s father had served as a fire captain in Phoenix.

Their father had died four years before the shooting, and the brothers were the only family left to their mother before they were killed.

"She has no one to give her love to, and she feels as though she lost her purpose in life," the claim said.Between 2008 and 2018, Phoenix paid out about $26 million in settlements, according to reporting from KJZZ.

In 2023 there have been 16 Phoenix police shootings that have left seven dead.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix settles police shooting lawsuit for $1 million with family