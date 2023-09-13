Phoenix shooting case from July yields murder charges for man, woman

A woman recently charged in a Phoenix shooting death from July is the second suspect police have arrested in the case.

Leroy Junior Allen, 44, of Glendale, and Valerie Lucille Quezada, 37, of Phoenix, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Vincent Austin Dehoyas, 35, according to Phoenix police.

At about 10:30 a.m. July 8, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment on West Northern Avenue, between 27th and 29th avenues. Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Brian Bower said officers discovered Dehoyas with gunshot wounds. Dehoyas was hospitalized with serious injuries and died from them a couple of days later, Bower said.

Allen was apprehended on July 9 following a police investigation that linked him as the owner of a 2007 white Chevrolet Tahoe. Surveillance footage had captured the vehicle's license plate numbers, and the vehicle identification number was discovered among the contents of a backpack located at the shooting scene, charging documents said.

Quezada was taken into custody on Sept. 4 on an Aug. 3 grand jury warrant for the murder charges, according to court documents.

Surveillance video showed Dehoyas met with Allen and a woman at a liquor store a day before he was killed, according to a probable cause statement by police.

A man whose physical descriptors matched Allen, who was traveling in a white Tahoe, was seen shooting Dehoyas in surveillance footage, according to charging documents.

Court documents said video footage depicted the woman's presence during the shooting incident, and she was seen departing the scene alongside the shooter in a white Tahoe. According to court documents, Allen informed the police that he and the woman had been at the apartment because Dehoyas owed her money.

Allen further told police he offered to sell Dehoyas a firearm, as indicated in court records. Allen stated to the police that Dehoyas aimed a handgun at him, prompting him to open fire on the shooting victim in response, according to charging documents.

Court records show Quezada and Allen also were charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Allen, who has been previously convicted of multiple drug-related offenses, also was charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix shooting case from July yields murder charges for man, woman