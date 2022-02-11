Phoenix shooting: Five police officers and woman injured as baby rescued from scene

Breaking news (Independent)

Five police officers and a woman have been injured in a shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, as a baby was rescued from the scene of a standoff situation.

Phoenix police said the incident unfolded at around 2am at a home near the area of 54th Avenue and Elwood Street in South Phoenix when officers responded to a 911 call of a report of a shooting.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, a person inside the home opened fire, shooting the officer multiple times, police said.

The five officers have been taken to hospital for treatment.