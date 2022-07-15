Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition, police still searching for suspect

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

A man is in critical condition after police found him with a gunshot wound in southwest Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Philip Krynsky, a Phoenix police spokesperson, said officers were called to 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 3 a.m. where they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound.

Krynsky said officers found two other men hiding nearby who said they were with the man when someone shot at their car.

The man, whom police described as being in his early 20s, was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Thursday evening.

Krynsky said detectives learned at least one person fired multiple gunshots at the car and fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

It is unclear whether the shooting involved one or multiple suspects, Krynsky said.

This is a developing story. Check back with azcentral.com for updates.

