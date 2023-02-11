Phoenix shooting near downtown leaves 1 man dead

Several law-enforcement agencies were involved in the chase.

A shooting west of downtown Phoenix left one man dead Saturday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting near Garfield Street and 15th Avenue and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds said the Phoenix Police Department. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No further information regarding suspects or what lead up to the shooting were released.

