Phoenix shooting: Suspect among 3 dead, 2 police officers injured

Three people are dead, including the suspect, and two police officers are injured after a shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, authorities said early Monday.

The Phoenix Police Department had initially reported just before 9:30 p.m. local time Sunday (12:30 a.m. ET Monday) that two of its officers had been injured in a shooting. The department said the officers, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, were being transported to a hospital as it warned that the scene was still active.

Around two hours later, police said in a tweet that two citizens had died at the scene of the shooting, while three others were injured. They said the suspect had also been "fatally shot," but did not expand on how the suspect died.

"This is a very complex scene with dozens of people to interview," Phoenix police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Details on the identities of the victims and the suspect have yet to be released, while any potential motive is still unclear.

Police said in an update just after 12 a.m. (3 a.m. ET) Monday that Deer Valley Road from the I-17 overpass to 27th Avenue would be closed "for the foreseeable future" as police continued to investigate the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.