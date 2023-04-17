Phoenix Suns fans slam Monty Williams, Deandre Ayton after loss to Los Angeles Clippers

Phoenix Suns fans entered the 2023 NBA Playoffs with very high expectations.

Want proof? Just check out how hard people are taking the team's Game 1 NBA Playoffs series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on social media.

Fans are not happy with the team's performance in the 115-110 loss at Footprint Center on Sunday, a loss that took homecourt advantage away from Phoenix in the first round.

People slammed coach Monty Williams, the bench, Deandre Ayton, the lack of shots for Kevin Durant in the second half and more in their comments to a Suns' post on social media.

Reaction to the Suns' Game 1 loss to the Clippers:

Fire Monty — Joey (@JoeSwanson2k) April 17, 2023

Trade Ayton for anything — Caserito Bambino (@ksiz44) April 17, 2023

Can we trade DA for Mikal Bridges — KJ (@kendallhjay) April 17, 2023

Frauds😭😭😭 — Greek Cheeks (@GreekCheeks1) April 17, 2023

Thanks a lot Monty... — MG (@MG18x) April 17, 2023

Clippers in 4 lol — Chey Tor (@RealCheyTor) April 17, 2023

Monty Williams rotations pic.twitter.com/zRAKlB1ZcT — y - IPlayToWin (@_IPlayToWin_) April 17, 2023

Honestly, pretty embarrassing taking the L at home in game one. Secure the effin rebounds on defense. Ayton needs to be more agressive on the glass. The Clippers put it on us without PG. We add Durant and it’s still the same ol Suns 🤯🤬😡😤😭 — Ernest Tinsley (@ETinsley003) April 17, 2023

Guys we have Kevin Durant on the team — JAD (0-1) (@gunnerjaddd) April 17, 2023

Give Durant the ball more — флоппа (@netsfloppa) April 17, 2023

Okogie wouldn’t have let Kawhi drop 38. — Caleb (@CalamariCards) April 17, 2023

Josh Okogie worked really hard to become a starter but Monty still prefer Shamet over him. — Escanor Pride (@EscanorPride5) April 17, 2023

We lost this game because of Monty man this guy is horrible at coaching. After Suns lose this series they should fired Monty. We need to start looking for a new head coach. — phoenix suns (@mvpsunsdbook) April 17, 2023

Give KD the ball more — Blake⁶𓅓🌴 (@blakeKD7) April 17, 2023

Can we get a center that goes for a rebound please?!?! — Evan Zucker (@EZuck416) April 17, 2023

Reasons why we lost tonight:



1 - Monty has terrible rotations

2 - Zero effort on the glass

3 - Too much CP3 and Ayton in the 4th

4 - Slow 1st quarter start — ¿ (@CGBBURNER) April 17, 2023

Terminate Ayton’s contract — #LampardOut (@D4VM33) April 17, 2023

Not everyone thought the Suns' Game 1 loss was the end of the world, however …

Can’t let the boards get away from us like that gotta do better. We’ll bounce back — Vision 🍌 (@TheVision_13) April 17, 2023

Stay ready. U guys woke up in 2nd quarter. Rebound. Shorten the rotation. — Dawson (@GrnChil3) April 17, 2023

Bounce back strong in Game 2, Suns 👊 — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) April 17, 2023

Only Game 1. Long way to go before anything is decided. — Andrew (@Alphadrew88) April 17, 2023

SUNS IN 5!!! — Fu (@Fu_CP3) April 17, 2023

It’s one game, it’ll be fine lol. Everyone relax — planet orange☄️🌞 (@sunsdbook) April 17, 2023

How do you feel about the Suns' Game 1 loss?

Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs didn't go the way many Phoenix Suns fans expected.

