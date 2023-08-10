Phoenix Tavern owner purchases former Liquid Currency building

Aug. 10—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The owners of The Phoenix Tavern in Johnstown's Cambria City section recently purchased the former Liquid Currency bar, located nearby, with plans to make it family-oriented.

Dave Sapolich, owner of The Phoenix Tavern, 200 Broad St., said that after a shooting on June 10 outside Liquid Currency killed one man and wounded another, the opportunity presented itself to purchase the Liquid Currency building because owner Shawn Jones "wanted out."

"He was shaken up after all that happened and didn't want to be in the bar business anymore," Sapolich said of Jones.

Sapolich said that he only purchased the Liquid Currency building, 313 Second Ave., not the former bar's liquor license.

"My wife and I have been considering purchasing that building for a while so we could control what's going on around our business," he said, "because when something bad happens, it has a direct, negative effect on us. ...

"We're not exactly sure what we're going to do with it yet, but we'll put something in line with what we're trying to do in Cambria City. It will be a family-friendly atmosphere that we will try to create."

Liquid Currency opened in 2021.

In March 2022, a shooting near the bar left a 21-year-old man injured.

One man who fled the shooting scene was charged with and later pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and drugs, but he was not found to be connected to the shooting itself. Another man was charged with aggravated assault and related counts, but the charges were later withdrawn.

The bar was closed for a period of time in April 2022 after the bar was accused of having exotic dancers without a permit, including on the night of the March shooting, thus violating the city's sexually oriented business ordinance.

The June 10 shooting killed Caleb Beppler, 21, of Johnstown, and injured Beppler's cousin, Desmond Louder.

Dirk Jones, 42, was charged with homicide, aggravated assault and other counts in connection to the shooting and was arrested in July in New Jersey.

Shawn Jones, no relation to Dirk Jones, told The Tribune-Democrat shortly after the shooting that he did not plan to reopen Liquid Currency.

"It was a senseless tragedy," he said at the time. "I have regrets opening that bar — that's what I regret. ...

"I don't know what's going to happen. That's why I don't want the bar anymore. People are constantly fighting and arguing. I never know what will happen."

Sapolich purchased the property in July from Liquid Currency Inc. for $30,000.

He said that there have always been multiple bars in Cambria City during the 50 years that The Phoenix Tavern has been in the neighborhood and that purchasing the property was not about removing competition.

"A common misconception is that people think that if you own a bar and restaurant, you don't want another bar or restaurant near you," Sapolich said, "but that's not the case because if you have another bar or restaurant, it attracts more people into the area."

He described his business as his home and said that he could remember few incidents of violent crime in Cambria City until recently.

"I spend more time here. I pretty much live here and, yeah, you don't want that where your kids come and your wife comes to work," Sapolich said. "I love Cambria City. We've been here for 50 years, and we've had other opportunities.

"I've gotten a lot of opportunities to leave over the years, but I never wanted to leave Johnstown. I never wanted to leave Cambria City. ... I tell people we get a lot of tourists, believe it or not."