Phoenix teacher arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate relationship with student

Police arrested and booked a teacher at a north Phoenix school on Tuesday after investigators suspected him of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Officials said administrators at the Arizona Conservatory for the Arts and Academics secondary school contacted police after they learned of the inappropriate relationship between a student and 50-year-old Ernesto Moncada-Cota.

Phoenix police said detectives established probable cause and booked Moncada-Cota into jail on multiple felony charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor.

"The Phoenix Police Department encourages all parents to discuss with their children the nature of what an appropriate and inappropriate relationship with an adult looks like," the department said in a news release. "Also, we continue to ask for all students and faculty involved in the educational experience of all children to say something if something is seen or heard."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct with minor