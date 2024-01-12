Phoenix is trying to thwart the DOJ oversight of police. Here are 5 things to know

On Wednesday, Phoenix sent the Department of Justice a letter requesting that the pattern or practice investigation into the Phoenix Police Department end with a technical assistance letter, meaning they are seeking to avoid direct federal oversight.

The letter comes while the DOJ continues its two-and-a-half-year investigation into claims of excessive force, discriminatory practices, retaliation against protesters, unlawful seizure of belongings, and mistreatment of people with mental health issues.

Some city staff have made clear that they are skeptical of the DOJ’s ability to bring positive change to police departments through legally negotiated consent decrees or other federal agreements that result in federally mandated oversight.

Here are the key points:

What the Phoenix letter said

The city’s hired attorney, Michael Bromwich, who has served as a monitor for the Justice Department, penned the letter, which highlighted a 53-page police reform report and criticized the DOJ’s past consent decrees and requested a technical assistance letter instead.

What is a technical assistance letter?

Through a technical assistance letter, the DOJ explains its investigation and lays out a series of detailed recommendations on how issues should be reformed. The letter carries no obligation and leaves the oversight in the hands of the local government.

Why is Phoenix hosting community meetings?

On Tuesday, the city began a series of public meetings detailing its efforts to comply with the DOJ and some of the reforms the police have undergone.

They responded to each issue the DOJ is investigating while making the case that DOJ involvement would be costly and slow down progress regarding policing and public safety.

What has the police chief said about the DOJ probe

Police Chief Michael Sullivan spoke to reports after the letter was made public. He said that the department has already shown that it can reform, and it had been doing that before the DOJ came to town.

"We can continue to reform and reform faster (by ourselves) than with federal oversight," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the city holds the department accountable through regular reform updates at City Council public meetings.

"Those are methods to hold us accountable," Sullivan said. "We also have OAT," the Office of Accountability and Transparency that monitors the police department. However, the office lost significant regulatory powers after state laws that targeted the office were passed.

What happens next

It is still unclear when the DOJ will drop its report, but the city believes it could arrive at any moment.

City attorneys said city officials plan to read the report before signing anything from the DOJ. According to Bromwich, the city has become frustrated with the Justice Department and its lack of transparency.

The city hopes the feds will take a seat at the table and work out a settlement that avoids direct federal oversight and allows the city to continue its reforms, whether that is through a technical assistance letter or some other agreement.

“I think it would be an improvement for the department to expand the kinds of solutions and resolutions that it deems appropriate,” Bromwich said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know as Phoenix tries to thwart DOJ oversight