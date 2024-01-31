Can Phoenix Union High School District bring back students who dropped out?

When Shondenah Gorman first left high school in 2020, she was struggling with deaths in her family.

It was her sophomore year at Central High School in Phoenix, and she was traveling to attend funerals and help take care of family members living more than a four-hour drive away in the Navajo Nation.

“I wasn’t making it on time to my classes throughout the week because I would be going back and forth from the reservation and here,” said Gorman, who is Diné. It was hard to lose family members she grew up with, some of whom died from COVID-19, she said.

The second time she withdrew, in 2022, she was working long hours as a line cook to help her mom pay bills while still traveling regularly to Kayenta. She had enrolled in the Phoenix Union High School District's online school after briefly trying an online charter school, but it was “really stressful” to balance it all, she said.

Gorman, 19, received a call from the Phoenix Union High School district in November telling her she needed just a few more credits to graduate. She's one of hundreds of former students who have dropped out that the district is trying to bring back.

Nearly 2,000 students dropped out of Phoenix Union last year

Shondenah Gorman, 19, a student who withdrew from the Phoenix Union School district twice is now taking classes through PXU City, a new hybrid school in Phoenix.

The state's largest high school district, Phoenix Union, has seen its dropout rate increase from 4% in the 2018-19 school year to 6% in the 2022-23 school year. The rate represents students who left and didn't enroll in another school setting during that academic year. Students who have 10 consecutive unexcused absences are automatically unenrolled from the district.

Last school year, 1,917 students left Phoenix Union midyear, according to data from the Arizona Department of Education.

Now, the district is trying to bring those students back.

In the fall, it launched a phone banking effort to re-enroll former students who dropped out. The bulk of the work is done by two part-time counselors, and the district has named the effort the "Engagement Center."

The 6% dropout rate is "too high," said Phoenix Union Superintendent Thea Andrade.

“We are the last stop for a free, appropriate public education,” she said. “And if a student has left for some reason … I do believe it’s a moral imperative for us to go back and check in on them and make sure they haven’t changed their mind and that they understand what’s at stake.”

Andrade said that the district knows that students who dropped out might need more support or services, like counseling, food boxes or help with transportation. But "we believe that that’s our job," she said.

In the short term, Phoenix Union is planning to expand the Engagement Center's efforts. Ultimately, though, Andrade sees it as a temporary addition to the district's long-standing efforts to prevent students from dropping out in the first place.

“If we do our job, we should be eliminating the need for it,” she said.

Can the district bring former students back?

Helen Hoffman talks with a student she successfully re-enrolled after having a baby at the Phoenix Union High School District Offices. The student was starting classes today for Phoenix Digital Academy.

On Tuesday morning, Helen Hoffman, one of the Engagement Center's counselors, called a student who was starting her first day at Phoenix Digital Academy, the district's online school. She had left school last year and was recently re-enrolled by Hoffman.

“I just wanted to call you and to welcome you back and tell you that I’m so excited that we were able to get you back in school,” Hoffman told her.

Hoffman confirmed the student was on her way to orientation, where she would get a laptop, reminded her that she needs six credits to graduate and answered her question about whether she could switch science classes.

Before she hung up, Hoffman asked the student, who recently gave birth, how her baby was doing. “Hang in there,” she said. “If you need anything at all, please reach out to me.”

Hoffman retired last year from Phoenix Union, where she had worked since 1999, first as a teacher and then as a counselor. She was brought back on to join the Engagement Center in a part-time role in September.

She has been working through the list of students who dropped out during the 2022-23 school year, starting with those who were only 3, 4 or 5 credits away from graduating. Each credit is two classes.

Before she calls, she looks at all the information the district has on the student, which includes their transcripts and notes from former teachers, counselors and social workers.

"We know as much as we can about the kid before we even make the call," Hoffman said.

Helen Hoffman talks with a student she successfully re-enrolled after having a baby at the Phoenix Union High School District Offices. The student was starting classes today for Phoenix Digital Academy.

Sometimes, Hoffman calls five or six times before she’s able to reach someone. And most of the time when someone does pick up the phone, it's the former student's parent, who might then connect Hoffman with their child.

Some students are already pursuing a GED, Hoffman has found. Some had a family crisis. Some have become parents. Some are working full time. Some, especially those who are older than 18, didn’t realize they were allowed to go back to high school. (Arizonans can attend public school until they turn 22.) And some, Hoffman has never been able to get ahold of, and the district never finds out why they left.

Since starting in September, Hoffman has re-enrolled between 30 and 35 students, she said.

The other part-time counselor in the Engagement Center is calling students who received a long-term suspension and were supposed to return to school in January but never did, Hoffman said.

The Engagement Center celebrated its first four graduates in December.

Online option appeals to students coming back to Phoenix Union

Many of the students that Hoffman has re-enrolled have chosen Phoenix Union's online option. It's relatively new, officially opening in 2020, but its enrollment has skyrocketed. It now serves about 900 students.

More than half of Phoenix Digital Academy's students are seniors, according to state Department of Education data. The school attracts students who “really want or need online learning for a specific purpose," like if they are a parent, are helping a parent at home, or are working full time, said Courtney Georgia, the school's principal.

“We have a lot of self-emancipated students that come to us," Georgia said. "We have a lot of students with … health concerns, mental health and physical health, that come to us.”

Students at Phoenix Digital Academy take three classes every nine weeks, which they can do entirely remotely and asynchronously. The school employs a social worker, five counselors and 29 full-time teachers who provide one-on-one tutoring and feedback.

Gabriel Gonzalez would probably not have finished high school if not for the district's online option, he said. He left Phoenix Union during his senior year after he was referred to an alternative school, and he found a full-time job at a car wash.

“I need to provide for my family, and school isn’t going to pay me,” Gonzalez said, adding that he has a daughter on the way. “I wouldn’t want to work nights and go to school during the day.”

Now, Gonzalez, 18, is a student at Phoenix Digital Academy, where he started in January. He was brought back through the Engagement Center's efforts but ultimately made the decision because he wanted to make his mom happy: “All she’s ever asked from me is to graduate,” he said. He still works full time and completes his schoolwork in the evenings.

Gonzalez described the process of going back to school as "smooth and easy."

"They’re very lenient with me," he said. "I've been very busy, but my teachers understand that, and they understand the life that I’m living right now."

Gorman, after receiving the call in November asking her to come back, asked Hoffman for advice on where she should enroll. She decided that she would prefer to receive a diploma instead of a GED, but she felt weird going back to her old, in-person high school.

She enrolled in PXU City, a new, hybrid school offered by the district. Now, she's taking three classes online, and she also talks to her advisory and enrichment teacher nearly every day over a video call.

After she graduates, Gorman said, she hopes to enroll in Diné College and ultimately pursue a career in the medical field.

Madeleine Parrish covers K-12 education. Reach her at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why Phoenix students drop out — and how to get them back in class