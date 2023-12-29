Phoenix wants developers for a high-rise downtown project. See where they want to build

A city-owned parking lot in downtown Phoenix could be developed into a high-rise. The city is soliciting proposals from developers for the project.

A city-owned parking lot in the Roosevelt Row Arts District could be sold and developed into a high-rise if Phoenix can find the right developer for the job.

The city issued a request for proposals from developers to build a mixed-use high-rise on a 0.4-acre site on Second Street north of Roosevelt Street. The site had been used as a demonstration area for five shipping container homes called Sparkboxes, a prototype of the container homes made by Phoenix company Steel & Spark, to showcase them as a potential affordable housing option.

Proposals to develop the site are due January 15, and a developer is expected to be chosen for the project in summer 2024.

The city is requesting developers propose high-rise projects that include ground-floor amenities that are open to the public, like restaurants or stores, and likely with residential uses on the upper floors. The site has zoning to allow up to 250 feet in height, Phoenix economic development officials said at a meeting of the Economic Development and Equity subcommittee in February.

Affordable, workforce housing to be included

If residential uses are proposed, developers must offer at least 20% of the proposed units for affordable or workforce housing, according to the city’s request.

Units that are “affordable” must be priced to accommodate residents earning below 80% of the area median income, and Housing Choice Vouchers must be accepted for affordable units. Units that are designated as “workforce” housing must be leased only to households earning between 80% and 120% of the area median income, according to the city’s request.

The remaining units in the proposed development can be at market rate, with no limit on the rental rate.

Housing is generally considered affordable if a renter does not spend more than 30% of their income on it.

If the proposed project includes parking, it should be “creative and unobtrusive,” like an underground garage, according to the proposal.

The minimum purchase price for the site is about $4.8 million, based on an appraisal done in June. Developers can choose to offer a combination of a monetary payment and a quantified public benefit.

City officials declined to discuss the request, citing rules preventing discussion about open solicitations.

Other city-owned parcels planned for housing

Phoenix has been working to leverage city-owned parcels to build affordable housing. In the 2020 housing plan, the city identified about 20 city-owned parcels that could be suitable for affordable housing.

The site at Second and Roosevelt was not among those identified at the time, but the city has been issuing requests for other sites that were identified in the plan.

The first site, near the Helen Drake Senior Center on 27th Avenue south of Northern Avenue, is planned to include 80 affordable units for seniors in its first phase. The project is still working its way through the city approval process, the Planning Commission gave it the nod of approval at its December 7 meeting.

