Phoenix woman arrested after 1-year-old son dies in possible overdose, police say

A Phoenix woman was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after her one-year-old son died, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

On Jan. 29, Phoenix police responded to a call about an injured person near 32nd Place and Van Buren Street, police said in a media release. When they arrived, officers found an unharmed child and an unconscious toddler in the apartment at 3300 E. Van Buren St.

Responding to the incident, the fire department provided medical aid to the toddler. However, the one-year-old boy died at the scene, police said.

Natalie Tate, 37, told officers that she had been using drugs the night before the incident, police said. Tate, who was the primary caretaker for the toddler and another child, said she believed the toddler may have found the drugs and ingested a pill.

Tate was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of negligent homicide and two counts of child abuse.

The investigation was still active as Phoenix police awaited the findings of the post-mortem exam.

