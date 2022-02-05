Phoenix woman dies after being hit by suspected DUI driver in Flagstaff

A woman died after being struck by a suspected impaired driver Friday evening in Flagstaff, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

Police identified the woman as 25-year-old Monica Heckel of Phoenix.

According to police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. near Butler Avenue and Fourth Street. Police said one driver appeared to have crossed the center line of the road, causing a second driver to take evasive measures.

Heckel, who was a passenger in the second car, suffered from serious injuries and died, police said.

The other three passengers in the second vehicle were also injured and were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police identified the driver of the first vehicle as Joshua Ferrante, 37, of Flagstaff. Ferrante was arrested and charged for Heckel's death.

Police said impairment was believed to be a factor and lab results are still pending.

The investigation was ongoing.

