Phoenix Youtuber sentenced to probation for cyberstalking attorney general employee

A Phoenix man was sentenced to five years of probation last week after pleading guilty to one count of cyberstalking in federal court.

According to a release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, 35-year-old Chauncey Hollingberry spent two months in 2020 posting videos and live streams to his YouTube channel that contained personal information about his victim and encouraged his followers to harass her.

Hollingberry is also accused of sending misinformation to the victim's employer, colleagues and journalists.

Court documents state Hollingberry livestreamed himself at the Arizona Attorney General's Office on Jan. 14, 2020, where he claimed employees at the agency filed privacy complaints to YouTube, which led to some of his previous videos being taken down.

At one point, Hollingberry states what he believes to be a female employee's age and address while calling on people to find a mugshot of her from a previous arrest he believed to have occurred. He later asks for incriminating evidence on other employees, documents say.

Hollingberry eventually filled out a public records request form requesting any communication the female employee had involving Hollingberry's name or YouTube. He later sent emails to several other AG's Office employees complaining about the female employee.

On Jan. 24, 2020, special agents with the Attorney General's Office served Hollingberry an injunction against workplace harassment, ordering him to cease any communication with the employee and the office. Hollingberry posted another video later that day about being "ambushed" and that he would continue contacting employees.

Hollingberry served 26 months in pretrial detention prior to his five-year probation period. He is prohibited from contacting his victim. His internet usage will also be restricted and monitored by a probation officer during this time.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chauncey Hollingberry sentenced to probation in cyberstalking case