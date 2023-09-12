Phone bank helps connect homeowners with property tax refunds
Owners of residential properties may be eligible for six types of exemptions.
Owners of residential properties may be eligible for six types of exemptions.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
A look at the differences between named insured, named drivers and excluded drivers when building and buying your auto insurance coverage.
Madrid-based influencer and YouTuber Marina Rivera waded into a dangerous cave for a photoshoot.
The Phillies and Braves could be on course to meet in the NLDS for the second consecutive postseason.
There is growing alarm about Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after the 10th inmate death at the facility this year amid an ongoing DOJ probe into longtime issues of overcrowding and sanitation. But critics say jail leadership doesn’t want to fix the issues because they have ulterior motives, which includes a new $2B facility.
Can you have two checking accounts at the same bank? Typically, yes. Here's why you might consider it.
Classic car insurance covers the intangible value of your collectible or antique vehicle. It’s usually not expensive but does come with limits on how you use the car.
MGM Resorts shut down certain systems, impacting gambling at its casinos, on Monday.
During Samsung's fall sale event, you can get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for as little as $100 with a phone purchase. This may be compelling for buyers looking to purchase a new phone anyway.
Disney channels are back on Spectrum after a 12-day blackout. A deal between Disney and Charter will see subscribers gaining access to ESPN's streaming service, plus the ad-supported Disney+ tier.
Crossbeam Venture Partners led the round with participation from Schmidt Futures and a group of additional unnamed investors. Zoe Schlag and Derek Razo founded the company in 2022 after working in the shared ownership space at Schmidt Futures and Purpose Foundation, respectively. Common Trust works with business owners to design, finance and execute an employee ownership buyout so that owners or investors can access liquidity by exiting to employees.
This best-selling ice maker on Amazon was originally $110, but is currently on super sale. It also cleans itself and shoppers say it makes the best bullet ice cubes.
Hot Wheels has selected a 1971 De Tomaso Pantera as a finalist in the 2023 Legends Tour. The heavily modified coupe is powered by a 7.0-liter V8 engine.
Subaru might return to the World Rally Championship (WRC) after a long hiatus by leveraging help from partner and part-owner Toyota, according to a report.
Ferrari 250 GTO engine blows its V12 in Goodwood race, small fireball ensues. Ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok was at the wheel, no one was hurt.
Last week, the European Union named the six big tech companies that should be considered as gatekeepers in one way or another under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This new screen appears in a development version of the Android app for the popular messaging service. It’s a new section that is separate from your default WhatsApp inbox.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
The latest WhatsApp beta contains a new screen called Third-party chats that may allow it to work with other messaging apps.
Zombie slayer Daryl Dixon returns, and with the help of some badass French nuns, they're up against a new kind of walker.
The Cybertruck is almost ready for prime time, so we're going to start seeing all sorts of crashes and mishaps from irresponsible owners.