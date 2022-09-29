Phone call leads to drug arrest

Sep. 29—VALDOSTA — A phone call from a member of the public Saturday led to an arrest on drug charges.

Around 9:58 a.m., police headed to the 1400 block of North Troup Street after someone called E911 to report a suspicious vehicle behind a building, a Valdosta Police Department report said.

Officers found that the vehicle was reported stolen from Brooks County. They also found a suspect and a passenger in the vehicle. Officers found a baggie of cocaine and smoking devices on the suspect, the statement said.

The suspect — a 37-year-old Brooks County resident — was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects; he also had seven other active arrest warrants not connected to this case, police said.

The possession of the stolen vehicle is still under investigation. The passenger was released on the scene.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.