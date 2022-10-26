Phone call scams circulates in Montgomery County, sheriff says

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck announced that there have been several phone call scams circulating throughout the community.

The scammer identifies himself as “Sergeant Doug Reed” from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or as an employee of various offices in the Montgomery County Court Division, a spokesperson told News Center 7.

“The caller tells the resident that they have failed to appear in court... Then [the resident is] asked to provide a substantial payment or else they would have a warrant out for their arrest,” the spokesperson stated.

“The caller even references false case numbers to appear more legitimate and requests that the payment be made through PayPal, Apple Pay, a money order or by another method of payment,” the spokesperson informed.

“Fraudulent callers have even been known to clone phone numbers to appear legitimate on the incoming caller ID. Often, the phone number may appear to be coming from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” the spokesperson said.

These scammers can be convincing and have successfully targeted people “from all walks of life and age groups,” Streck said.

As a result, officials recommend that anyone who receives these calls should hang up and report it to their local police department.

Lastly, keep in mind that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will never call and threaten residents for such things as unpaid fines, warrants, or missed court dates, the spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.