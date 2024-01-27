Phone-free Bullard High sees positive change, principle says
Bullard High students were required to lock away their phones last school year and now the principal is praising the positive change it's brought to the campus.
Bullard High students were required to lock away their phones last school year and now the principal is praising the positive change it's brought to the campus.
If you need a different repayment plan for your student loans, here are some options from which you may be able to choose.
The Biden administration announced new measures that could help borrowers struggling with their payments. Taking advantage of these programs could help you reduce your payments, get your loans in good standing and avoid student loan default.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Buying a house when interest rates are high requires an understanding of your different mortgage options.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
One post, which was shared by a verified user on the platform, was live for about 17 hours and viewed more than 45 million times before it was removed.
Less than three hours after beginning deliberation, the jury in the second defamation case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump issues a verdict ordering him to pay her $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements regarding his sexual assault of Carroll in 1996.
A mortgage preapproval will give you a good idea of your home loan options, price range, and how much your monthly payment might be.
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in 2023, here are some benefits and programs to take advantage of.
Dalton Del Don gets you ready to set your DFS lineup for the conference title games with his favorite plays for Sunday.
An assumable mortgage allows the buyer to take over the seller's existing mortgage payments. Here's how it works.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
If you're a first-time home buyer, you have several options when it comes to getting a mortgage.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
For business owners who prefer to fly Delta, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card is the ideal choice.
Taking out a cash advance is almost never a good idea — it should only be used for emergencies. Here's what you need to know.
Every time you swipe or insert your card, you risk encountering a skimmer — a sneaky device that can steal your credit card's info. Here's how to spot credit card skimmers and avoid them.
While paying rent with a credit card is technically possible, it's important to understand the potential pitfalls and the right way to do it. Here's what you need to know.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has built-in surge protection to keep your gadgets safe.