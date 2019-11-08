Will a Phone Network Specifically for Kids Take Off? Palo Alto CEO Stephen Dalby is Betting on It

Climate change, bullying, violence in schools: Kids are grappling with a lot these days. And smartphones, with their access to the internet and social media, often don’t help. So Gabb Wireless founder and CEO—and dad—Stephen Dalby decided to create a smartphone that is a kind of safe space for kids.

“All of the phones that we see today are really adult phones,” Dalby says. “That’s why they have ‘parental controls.’ These are adult phones that they’re trying to dumb down.”

In the summer of 2018, Dalby started researching phone options for his 12-year-old son, but he couldn’t find one he felt comfortable with. So with funding from an Indieogo campaign, angel investors and his personal savings, Dalby started Gabb Wireless, a phone network catering to kids, soon to offer two specially built phones with two different plan options. “It’s really one of the most complicated purchases that a parent makes,” Dalby says. “You want to be able to communicate with your child, but there are so many risks and dangers today just with the overconsumption of technology.”

His concern is warranted. According to a 2016 study done by Influence Central, kids get their first cell phone around age 10 on average, while most kids start their first social media account at 11. A small percentage even have their first social media accounts before they’re 10.

“A large part of this generation’s social and emotional development is occurring while on the internet and on cell phones,” reads a study done by medical journal Pediatrics. With mental health issues and social media increasingly linked, parents have every right to be concerned about their children’s usage of social media-enabled smartphones. Dalby references a 2018 study that found modern parents are more concerned about their teenagers’ technology use than recreational drug use or teen pregnancy.

“We’ve been very deliberate with a few things,” Dalby says about the Gabb Wireless phones. “First, it’s not a flip phone, because kids don’t want that. Second, we cannot have this device be a distracting device. We do not want 8-year-olds, 9-year-olds, 11-year-olds, getting in the habit of turning to a device and spending an exorbitant amount of time just looking at a screen. It is so unhealthy. The data is so clear.”

Priced at $99, the Gabb Wireless ZTE phone features call, text messaging, an alarm, a camera, a calculator, a calendar and an FM radio. It offers no app store or internet browser, meaning no social media or games. And on the Gabb Basic plan (which caters to 8- to 14-year-olds), there’s also no picture messaging. For the time being, there are no location services available, though the Gabb+ plan, which will be implemented through a Samsung phone and is expected to roll out in 2020, will allow for that along with group and picture messaging.

Although the allegedly “unhackable” phone seems like a safer alternative for kids these days, it might not solve all of the problems it supposes and could even introduce new ones.

“Does a kid not have a computer in their room? Does the kid not have a tablet? Will they not go over to a friend’s house with a screen, or video game system, or something?” asks Chuck Kalish, director of science at the Society for Research in Child Development. “I think the other way to think about this is that if everyone else has a [connected] smartphone and you don’t, then you’re left out.”